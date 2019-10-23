Actum Group remains resilient and optimistic for 2020

25 November 2019 News

Running a profitable business in South Africa is not for the fainthearted. With the national treasury downgrading this year’s growth forecast from 1,5% to 0,5%, and state-owned entities like Eskom negotiating more bail-out terms, local businesses and South African residents feel the urge to throw in the towel and look for greener pastures.

The truth, however, is that business is tough all over the world. Looking at protests in Hong Kong, Brexit and trade negotiations between China and the US, it is clear that there is no ‘perfect’ economy or country.

Our business has without a doubt experienced the weight of tough economic trading conditions, and we’ve had to work hard to remain competitive and profitable. But even though there are multiple economic factors within South Africa that we cannot control, we can determine how we respond to them. Difficult conditions have forced us to streamline our business and product offering to ensure we remain competitive and relevant.

Security within the Actum Group structure

Actum Group started with the acquisition of Actum Electronics in 2004, when current management took over what was a relatively small, niche importer and distributor of electronic interconnect components. The business had been around for 35 years at the time, with an excellent name and reputation in the local electronics market. Actum Electronics is synonymous with quality and our customers have access to the best global brands on an exclusive basis.

In an ongoing effort to remain competitive and give our clients the best service, our business has matured into Actum Group. In 2006 we acquired Altico Static Control Solutions, as we realised a growing number of our electronics manufacturing customers needed static control. Actum Group has since acquired Dowson and Dobson Industrial, Peter Jones Electronic Equipment and most recently, Banding and Identification Solutions Africa.

By acquiring like-minded, specialist businesses, we have access to a diverse customer database that enables us to trade across different industries and cross-sell quality products. If one industry experiences difficulties, another might be trading favourably and enables us to remain competitive.

Two more pillars of success that will form a key focus for our Group in 2020 include quality products and strong supplier and customer relationships. The key to our ongoing success is our product offering of specialised quality products. Over the years we have partnered with the leading suppliers in the industry to offer our customers quality that they won’t find anywhere else. Through improved communication, stock management and lead times, we have significantly improved our customer service, and aim to continue doing so next year.

In conclusion

We believe that Actum Group is in a favourable position to make a positive difference within the South African economy. We believe that honesty and integrity are more important than ever when doing business on our developing continent.

We know that in a harsh economic climate and hard world, that a company that cares, is a company that’s strong. We are believers. We build trust. We invest in relationships and we will not compromise on quality. We look forward to continue growing our business and making a difference in South Africa in 2020.

For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001, sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za

