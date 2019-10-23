Clearing the Static:Topic 9: Time to audit your ESD environment

Now that we are nearing the end of the year, it is a good time to audit your existing static control products and procedures. The first line of defence should be your antistatic floor, since this is the biggest component within your static control programme.





The scuff of a shoe or scraping of a chair on a floor could create an electron imbalance, causing an electrostatic discharge. Take the necessary precautions now to ensure your business enters the new year compliant and guarded.

The Polyflor ESD Range(Content provided by Polyflor)

The Polyflor ESD range has been specifically engineered to combat electrostatic discharge (ESD) at the source by facilitating a uniform flow of static electricity directly to a ground point. The range includes static dissipative, electrostatic conductive, and conductive ROF floorings.

This flooring has excellent abrasion and chemical resistance, and can be welded to create a completely impervious floor, offering no sanctuary to dirt and bacteria. The closed surface and high vinyl content make Polyflor ESD floor coverings easy and economical to maintain.

Treatments for older flooring

If your floor has been in use for five years or longer and is looking dull, we do have a range of specialised ESD cleaning or strip and seal applications.

Apart from daily sweeping and mopping, it is recommended to seal your floor with an antistatic coating to restore its electrical properties, physical longevity, and gloss. For vinyl flooring we recommend the ACL Staticide 4600 Floor Finish range. For daily floor cleaning, we recommend the ACL Staticide 4020: an anti-static, neutral and non-abrasive cleaner that can be used in all facilities.

Altico Static Control Solutions can visit your premises and inspect your flooring to ensure your business is compliant and guarded.

For more information contact Altico Static Control Solutions on +27 11 608 3001 or email sales@actum.co.za to discuss your static control requirements.

