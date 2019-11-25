SmartServer IoT by Adesto

25 November 2019 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Adesto Technologies announced general availability of its next-generation edge server for building automation and industrial IoT applications. SmartServer IoT is the industry’s first truly open, full-featured and end-to-end industrial-rated IoT edge server. Its out-of-the-box device management services, intuitive user interface and programmable interfaces and applications enable system integrators to deploy solutions in an afternoon, and OEMs to create custom applications with ease.

SmartServer IoT supports multiple protocols and applications, enabling the convergence of diverse systems into a single edge networking and compute platform. It features built-in support for popular building automation protocols and services; open northbound interfaces to any remote client, workstation or Web application; open southbound interfaces; and a data abstraction layer for connecting with emerging IoT protocols and devices.

With SmartServer IoT, businesses can embrace their existing, perfectly functional control and management systems, and enhance them by securely connecting them to advanced IoT technologies. For example, in building automation and control (BAC) systems, customers can integrate their systems’ multitude of non-interoperable communications protocols – which have evolved over the years to support each building’s diverse functions, such as lighting, security, HVAC, fire detection and others – with new sensing, analytics and predictive AI services not available through BAC systems.

