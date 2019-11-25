Cellular modules for LPWA applications

u-blox debuted the SARA R5 series of LTE M and NB-IoT modules for low-power wide-area (LPWA) IoT applications. The secure element is compliant with EAL5+ High common criteria certification, which makes the modules well suited to protect sensitive assets and communications.
SARA R5 comes in two product variants. Featuring a built-in M8 GNSS receiver, the R511M targets mobile applications in the automotive, fleet management, tracking and telematics sectors. The GNSS receiver’s chip-down design includes a dedicated GNSS antenna interface and can run in parallel with the cellular connection.
The second product variant, SARA R510M, is optimised to deliver the lowest achievable power consumption, drawing less than 1 µA of current in power save mode, making it ideal for metering, smart city, connected health, security and surveillance, remote monitoring and other battery powered applications.
