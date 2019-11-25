Secure microcontrollers for IoT

25 November 2019 DSP, Micros & Memory

Cypress Semiconductor announced a new line of its PSoC 6 microcontrollers (MCUs) designed to give Internet of Things (IoT) designers confidence in the security of their applications. The PSoC 64 Secure MCUs integrate robust, standards-based system layer security software with the hardware layer features available in the ultra-low-power PSoC 6 architecture.

Specifically, PSoC 64 Secure MCU devices provide an isolated root-of-trust with true attestation and provisioning services. In addition, the line includes devices that deliver a pre-configured secure execution environment supporting the system software of various IoT platforms, providing TLS authentication, secure storage, and secure firmware management.

The MCUs also include a rich execution environment for application development, with an embedded RTOS from Cypress’ ModusToolbox suite that manages communication with the secure execution environment.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

