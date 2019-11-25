Xilinx Versal ACAP platform

25 November 2019 Programmable Logic

Xilinx began shipping Versal AI Core series and Versal Prime series devices to multiple tier-one customers. Versal is the industry’s first adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP), a new category of heterogeneous compute devices with capabilities that exceed those of conventional CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs.

An ACAP is a highly integrated, multicore, heterogeneous compute platform that can be changed at both the hardware and software levels to dynamically adapt to the needs of a wide range of applications and workloads in data centre, automotive, 5G wireless, wired and defence markets.

Built from the ground up to be natively software programmable, the Versal ACAP architecture features a flexible, multi-terabit-per-second network-on-chip (NoC). The NoC seamlessly integrates all engines and key interfaces, making the platform available at boot and easily programmed by software developers, data scientists and hardware developers alike.

Through a host of tools, software, libraries, IP, middleware and frameworks, ACAPs enable dynamically customisable accelerated computing solutions through industry-standard design flows.

