Buck converter with lowest quiescent current

Texas Instruments introduced an ultra-low-power switching regulator with what it claimed as the industry’s lowest operating quiescent current (IQ) at 60 nA. The TPS62840 synchronous step-down converter delivers very high light-load efficiency of 80% at 1 µA load, which can enable designers to extend the battery life of their systems, or use fewer or smaller batteries to shrink their overall power supply solution size and reduce cost.
The device’s wide input voltage range of 1,8 V to 6,5 V supports a variety of battery chemistries and configurations. These features, plus its selectable functions, enable the TPS62840 to help engineers solve critical design challenges in many battery-powered, always-on industrial and personal electronics applications.
Selectable mode and stop functions improve noise performance and reduce signal distortion. These benefits can help lower the solution cost because designers can achieve system requirements without using more expensive precision signal-chain components, sensors or radio solutions to perform the same functions.
The mode pin allows for continuous conduction mode, also called forced pulse-width modulation mode, to improve ripple or noise performance and lessen the impact on transmissions in sensitive radio-frequency applications. The stop pin turns off all switching to reduce EMI or ripple, and minimises distortions passed to precision signal-chain, measurement, sensors or wireless connectivity components.
