Automotive Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules

25 November 2019 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The JODY-W2 series from u-blox are automotive-grade RF modules supporting dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and dual-mode Bluetooth 5 (Bluetooth BR/EDR and Low Energy). These compact modules are based on Marvell 88W8987 AEC-Q100 compliant chipsets and are optimised for the simultaneous operation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The modules support 1x1 single-antenna 802.11ac Wi-Fi operation, with data rates up to 433 Mbps, and have a second antenna dedicated for Bluetooth operation. They are built to support operation at 105°C to meet the requirements for operation in very high temperatures, such as telematics systems in cars.

The JODY-W2 modules undergo extended automotive qualification according to ISO 16750-4 and are manufactured in line with ISO/TS 16949. They are available in 13,8 x 19,8 x 2,5 mm surface-mount packages and are ideal for in-vehicle infotainment, telematics, and industrial applications such as machine control.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





