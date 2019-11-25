Half-bridge driver ICs

25 November 2019 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TLE92108 is a family of multi-MOSFET driver ICs introduced by Infineon Technologies, designed to control up to eight half-bridges (up to 16 n-channel MOSFETs) with one packaged device. A 24-bit serial parallel interface (SPI) enables configuration of the TLE92108 and is used to control the half-bridges.

The SPI offers a wide range of diagnostic features such as monitoring of the supply voltage, the charge pump voltage, temperature warning and over-temperature shutdown. Furthermore, each gate driver monitors its external MOSFET drain-source voltage for hard-short circuit conditions, while the devices can observe the current passing through the integrated current sense amplifier, providing configurable soft-short circuit detection, in both cases providing active latching hardware protection independent of any software measures.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





