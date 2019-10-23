Highly accurate digital temperature sensor

STMicroelectronics’ STTS22H is an ultra-low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor offering optimised performance over the entire operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, and with accuracy of +/-0,5°C (between -10°C and +60°C).
The STTS22H is a bandgap temperature sensor coupled with an analog-to-digital converter, signal processing logic and an I²C/SMBus 3.0 interface all in a single ASIC. This sensor is housed in a small 2 x 2 x 0,50 mm 6-lead UDFN package with exposed pad for a better temperature match with the surrounding environment.
The STTS22H is factory calibrated and requires no additional calibration efforts on the customer’s side.
Automotive H-bridge driver 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE985x H-bridge MOSFET driver IC product family from Infineon Technologies is an ideal fit for compact and cost-effective motor control solutions. It targets automotive applications such as sunroof, ...
Half-bridge driver ICs 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE92108 is a family of multi-MOSFET driver ICs introduced by Infineon Technologies, designed to control up to eight half-bridges (up to 16 n-channel MOSFETs) with one packaged device. A 24-bit serial ...
PCIe packet switches meet automotive demands 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for ...
Isolated SiC gate driver 25 November 2019, CST Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
With the MAX22701E isolated gate driver from Maxim Integrated Products, designers of high-voltage/high-power systems can improve power supply efficiency, reducing power loss and the resulting carbon footprint. ...
High-voltage precision op-amp 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADHV4702-1 is a high-voltage (220 V), unity-gain, stable precision operational amplifier. The next generation of proprietary semiconductor processes and innovative architecture from Analog Devices ...
Neuromorphic memory solution for AI 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
As artificial intelligence (AI) processing moves from the cloud to the edge of the network, battery powered and deeply embedded devices are challenged to perform AI functions – like computer vision and ...
Read more...Absolute pressure sensor 23 October 2019
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Würth Elektronik has developed a very compact MEMS-based (micro electro-mechanical system) absolute pressure sensor: the 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,8 mm sized WSEN-PADS measures pressure in the range between 26 and ...
Read more...Automotive-compliant linear regulators 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated introduced the company’s first low-dropout (LDO) linear regulators compliant to AEC-Q100 Grade 1.
The AP7315Q and AP7343Q deliver 150 mA and 300 mA respectively and are suitable ...