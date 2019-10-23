Highly accurate digital temperature sensor

25 November 2019 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

STMicroelectronics’ STTS22H is an ultra-low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor offering optimised performance over the entire operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, and with accuracy of +/-0,5°C (between -10°C and +60°C).

The STTS22H is a bandgap temperature sensor coupled with an analog-to-digital converter, signal processing logic and an I²C/SMBus 3.0 interface all in a single ASIC. This sensor is housed in a small 2 x 2 x 0,50 mm 6-lead UDFN package with exposed pad for a better temperature match with the surrounding environment.

The STTS22H is factory calibrated and requires no additional calibration efforts on the customer’s side.

For more information contact Robin Scholes, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rscholes@arrow.altech.co.za

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





