Electronics news digest
29 January 2020
News
South Africa
• More than 2400 people braved pouring rain in Gauteng to attend the 5th Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) at the CSIR International Convention Centre in December. The annual Department of Science and Innovation event was merged with the Innovation Bridge (IB) technology matchmaking and showcase event, which aimed to attract business to invest in local innovations. Taking place under the theme ‘Igniting conversations about science for innovation with impact’, the event attracted participants from South Africa and abroad.
Overseas
Business
• Analog Devices announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019, which ended 2 November 2019. Revenue was $1,44 billion for the fourth quarter and $6 billion for fiscal 2019. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company is forecasting revenue of $1m30 billion, ±$50 million, and planning for earnings per share (EPS) to be $0,61, ±$0,07, and adjusted EPS to be $1,00, ±$0,07.
• ON Semiconductor announced that 2019 third quarter revenue was $1381,8 million, down approximately 10% compared to 2018 third quarter revenue. 2019 third quarter revenue was up approximately 3% as compared to 2019 second quarter revenue. Third quarter 2019 GAAP financial results include a one-time charge of approximately $170 million to settle all pending intellectual property litigation with Power Integrations.
• For the full 2019 fiscal year, Infineon Technologies reported revenue of 8,03 billion Euros. Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1,13 to the Euro, year-on-year revenue growth of 5% (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and segment result margin of around 16% at the mid-point of revenue guidance are expected. About 1,3 billion Euros in investments are planned.
Companies
• STMicroelectronics has signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafer supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe. The agreement governs the supply of over $120 million of advanced 150 mm silicon carbide wafers by SiCrystal to STMicroelectronics during this period of demand ramp-up for silicon carbide power devices.
Industry
• The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $36,7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0,3& from the previous month’s total and 10,8% lower than the November 2018 total of $41,1 billion. Sales increased in November 2019 compared to October 2019 in the Americas (2,3%), held flat in China, and decreased in Europe (-0,6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1,8%), and Japan (-1,9%). Sales were down across all regions compared to November 2018: China (-6,0%), Europe (-8,0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-8,3%), Japan (-9,1%), and the Americas (-22,3%).
Further reading:
Appointment: ExecuKit
29 January 2020, ExecuKit
, News
ExecuKit has appointed Marshant Benadie in a technical support role.
His duties will include developing business with clients within the electronics distribution and manufacturing industry; managing
Repro installs new SMT production line
29 January 2020
, News
The company is actively seeking business for this new assembly line, which promises extensive flexibility and high accuracy, and can easily be expanded for higher production volumes.
AREI’s plans for 2020
29 January 2020
, Editor's Choice, News
Erich Nast, chairman of AREI, discusses what the association’s plans are to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Check out Dataweek’s new-look website
29 January 2020, Technews Publishing
, Editor's Choice, News
Our technical design elves have been locked away in our basement for months, improving the visual design and functionality of the Dataweek website.
From the editor's desk: A fresh start, but a sad farewell?
29 January 2020, Technews Publishing
, News
A couple of years ago, not many people had heard of Yekani. The company bought a stake in the well-known East London-based satellite decoder maker, Vektronix, and subsequently acquired it in its entirety.
When ...
From the editor’s desk: Getting charged up for the new year
25 November 2019, Technews Publishing
, News
The Springboks' Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan couldn't have come at a better time for South Africa, as the country was in desperate need of a jolt of positive energy going into the festive season.
Battery Technologies Conference 2019
25 November 2019
, News, Editor's Choice
Batteries are a critical enabler of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powering technology in products from laptops and handheld devices to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.
Boom, doom and gloom, or something completely different?
25 November 2019, Technews Publishing
, News, Editor's Choice
As the end of 2019 looms, it’s time to look ahead to what next year might have in store, and reflect on the year gone by. And what a year it’s been.
Actum Group remains resilient and optimistic for 2020
25 November 2019, Actum Electronics
, News
Running a profitable business in South Africa is not for the fainthearted. With the national treasury downgrading this year's growth forecast from 1,5% to 0,5%, and state-owned entities like Eskom negotiating
