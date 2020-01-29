Electronics news digest

29 January 2020 News

South Africa

• More than 2400 people braved pouring rain in Gauteng to attend the 5th Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) at the CSIR International Convention Centre in December. The annual Department of Science and Innovation event was merged with the Innovation Bridge (IB) technology matchmaking and showcase event, which aimed to attract business to invest in local innovations. Taking place under the theme ‘Igniting conversations about science for innovation with impact’, the event attracted participants from South Africa and abroad.

Overseas

Business

• Analog Devices announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019, which ended 2 November 2019. Revenue was $1,44 billion for the fourth quarter and $6 billion for fiscal 2019. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company is forecasting revenue of $1m30 billion, ±$50 million, and planning for earnings per share (EPS) to be $0,61, ±$0,07, and adjusted EPS to be $1,00, ±$0,07.

• ON Semiconductor announced that 2019 third quarter revenue was $1381,8 million, down approximately 10% compared to 2018 third quarter revenue. 2019 third quarter revenue was up approximately 3% as compared to 2019 second quarter revenue. Third quarter 2019 GAAP financial results include a one-time charge of approximately $170 million to settle all pending intellectual property litigation with Power Integrations.

• For the full 2019 fiscal year, Infineon Technologies reported revenue of 8,03 billion Euros. Based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1,13 to the Euro, year-on-year revenue growth of 5% (plus or minus 2 percentage points) and segment result margin of around 16% at the mid-point of revenue guidance are expected. About 1,3 billion Euros in investments are planned.

Companies

• STMicroelectronics has signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafer supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe. The agreement governs the supply of over $120 million of advanced 150 mm silicon carbide wafers by SiCrystal to STMicroelectronics during this period of demand ramp-up for silicon carbide power devices.

Industry

• The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $36,7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0,3& from the previous month’s total and 10,8% lower than the November 2018 total of $41,1 billion. Sales increased in November 2019 compared to October 2019 in the Americas (2,3%), held flat in China, and decreased in Europe (-0,6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1,8%), and Japan (-1,9%). Sales were down across all regions compared to November 2018: China (-6,0%), Europe (-8,0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-8,3%), Japan (-9,1%), and the Americas (-22,3%).









