Events
29 January 2020
Events
SPIE Photonics West
1-6 February 2020
San Francisco, USA
The world’s largest photonics technologies event, featuring over 5200 technical papers, 65 course and workshop options, notable plenary speakers, a powerful industry programme, and networking opportunities.
Register at http://spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/photonics-west
IPC APEX Expo
6-8 February 2020
San Diego, USA
Professionals from around the world come together to participate in the technical conference, exhibition, and professional development, standards development and certification programmes.
Register at https://ipcapexexpo2020.ipc.org/
Strategies in Light
11-13 February 2020
California, USA
Strategies in Light offers a platform where professionals can learn, collaborate, and connect face-to-face. Uniquely, we break down silos and showcase the full spectrum of lighting – from innovative technologies, to product development, to real world application.
Register at www.strategiesinlight.com
Embedded World
25-27 February 2020
Nuremberg, Germany
More than 1100 exhibitors and numerous speakers from 52 countries will be presenting the entire spectrum of embedded systems, ranging from construction elements through modules and full systems, operating systems, hardware and software to services.
Register at www.embedded-world.de/en
electronica China
18-20 March 2020
Shanghai, China
Founded in 2002, electronica China is a leading platform for innovative electronics manufacturing. It is co-located with LASER World of Photonics China and SEMICON China.
Further reading:
Events
25 November 2019
, Events
Semicon Japan 11-13 December 2019
Tokyo, Japan
One of the largest events for microelectronics in Japan, with more than 750 exhibiting companies from Japan and other regions, showcasing innovative solutions ...
Read more...
Events
23 October 2019
, Events
productronica; 12 - 15 November 2019; Munich, Germany. International trade fair for electronics production, spanning the entire value chain and covering everything from traditional manufacturing to the latest pioneering developments.
Read more...
Webinar: Low-Temperature Solder Benefits and Process Concerns
23 October 2019
, Events
When: 11 November 2019 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm (UK time); Duration: Between 60 and 90 minutes,including question and answer session; Cost: £65
Read more...
Events
25 September 2019
, Events
European Microwave Week 29 September – 4 October 2019
Paris, France
Bringing industry and academia together and covering microwave ICs and technology, wireless technology and radar, this event includes ...
Read more...
Events
28 August 2019
, Events
PCB West
9 – 12 September 2019
California, USA
For 28 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and, lately, assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use ...
Read more...
Events
31 July 2019
, Events
PCB West
9 – 12 September 2019
California, USA
For 28 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and, lately, assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use ...
Read more...
Events
26 June 2019
, Events
SEMICON West 9 – 11 July 2019
California, USA
Connects the entire extended supply chain, from materials, equipment, design, manufacturing, system integration and demand channels, to new verticals and ...
Read more...
Events
29 May 2019
, Events
Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2019 2 – 6 June 2019
Las Vegas, USA
Devoted to the design and automation of electronic systems (EDA), embedded systems and software (ESS), and intellectual property ...
Read more...
Events
30 April 2019
, Events
Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo 21 – 23 May 2019
Expo Centre, NASREC, Johannesburg
The Local Manufacturing Expo will showcase South Africa’s manufacturing capabilities across a wide variety ...
Read more...
Events
27 March 2019
, Events
Hannover Fair 1 – 5 April 2019
Hannover, Germany
Covering all key technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies ...
Read more...