Appointment: ExecuKit

29 January 2020 News

ExecuKit has appointed Marshant Benadie in a technical support role.


His duties will include developing business with clients within the electronics distribution and manufacturing industry; managing the full technical lifecycle from purchasing, verification of bills-of-materials, to the kitting phase, until clients receive their product from the manufacturing house; improving existing business by increasing profitability and customer satisfaction; and building and maintaining long-lasting customer relationships.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 3548
Email: renita.fleischer@execukit.co.za
www: www.execukit.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ExecuKit


