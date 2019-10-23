Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Repro installs new SMT production line

29 January 2020 News

Repro Supplies recently procured its own full, state-of-the-art SMT production line allowing it to offer customers a complete one-stop solution for turnkey projects, right from design to assembly to final packaging.

At the heart of the line is a Fuji AIMEX3C SMD placement machine, capable of handling up to 130 different SMD components (on tape or reels) from 0402 (01005”) up to 74 mm2, with 0,2 mm pitch at accuracies of 20 microns, and speeds up to 26 000 cph (components per hour).

In order to keep tight control on quality, the company also added a Speedline MPM 100 stencil printer together with an in-line TRI Model TR7007 Di 3D SPI (solder paste inspection) machine. The system is capable of fully checking all solder paste printed within 15 seconds per panel, and automatically rejecting any out-of-specification prints, thus ensuring 100% perfect solder paste printing.


Any prints not within specification are automatically rejected from the line and do not go into the SMD placement machine. In this way the Fuji AIMEX3C is guaranteed to have 100% perfectly printed PCBs, and SMD placement can commence.

The Fuji AIMEX3C SMD placement system uses the latest Fuji NEXIM software, along with Fuji Trax which guarantees that the correct component is placed in the correct feeder, and consequently can only be picked up at the correct feeder location in the placement machine. To further improve system reliability and stable performance, the system was supplied with a Fuji Vpd Plus system, which automatically generates the correct parts data necessary when creating a program. Not only does this save time in program, but it also guarantees that the parts data for complex components is 100% correct, resulting in zero mispicks and perfect placement every time.


In the case of extremely high-tech products, complex connectors, although they are not active components as such, can actually be more difficult to handle than active components. The Fuji Vpd Plus system ensures that the parts data for all component types, no matter how complex, is generated in under 2 minutes, and is 100% correct.

In addition to using SPI as well as the Fuji AIMEX3C SMD placement system, Repro decided to install a TRI Model TR7700QI 3D AOI (automatic optical inspection) system at the end of the line, to not only check for correct component placement, but also for correct solder joints on every PCB, all in less than 20 seconds.

In the unlikely event of any board failing during production, it goes directly into a separate magazine unloader, where it is quarantined for later inspection at an off-line TRI inspection system, where any faults are verified, and repaired if necessary.


A Heller MK5 1707 reflow oven ensures that solder quality is always kept consistently high, as verified by the AOI system.

Repro is actively seeking business for this new SMD assembly line, which promises extensive flexibility and high accuracy, and can easily be expanded for higher production volumes at a later stage, should customer requirements demand an increase in production capability. This is because the system is modular, and production can be doubled within a day by installing additional modules. Soon to be added to the system will be a fully automatic component storage system, manufactured by Essegi in Italy.

For more information contact Gavin O’Connor, Repro Supplies, +27 11 826 5364, gavo@mweb.co.za, www.reprosupplies.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Plan your media strategy with Technews Publishing
23 October 2019, Technews Publishing , News
Dear Marketer, Have you ever looked back on a year and wondered how you survived it? For the majority of South Africans, 2019 started benignly enough, cosily wrapped in the blanket of Ramaphoria that ...

Read more...
From the editor’s desk: Getting charged up for the new year
25 November 2019, Technews Publishing , News
The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan couldn’t have come at a better time for South Africa, as the country was in desperate need of a jolt of positive energy going into the festive season. ...

Read more...
Battery Technologies Conference 2019
25 November 2019 , News, Editor's Choice
Batteries are a critical enabler of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powering technology in products from laptops and handheld devices to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

Read more...
Boom, doom and gloom, or something completely different?
25 November 2019, Technews Publishing , News, Editor's Choice
As the end of 2019 looms, it’s time to look ahead to what next year might have in store, and reflect on the year gone by. And what a year it’s been.

Read more...
Actum Group remains resilient and optimistic for 2020
25 November 2019, Actum Electronics , News
Running a profitable business in South Africa is not for the fainthearted. With the national treasury downgrading this year’s growth forecast from 1,5% to 0,5%, and state-owned entities like Eskom negotiating ...

Read more...
Additional renewable energy development zones proposed
25 November 2019 , News
The second phase of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) for wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) energy in South Africa proposes three additional Renewable Energy Development Zones (REDZs) for wind ...

Read more...
Locally developed electronic circuit builder for students
25 November 2019, K Measure , News, Editor's Choice
K Measure, creator of the award-winning Seebox engineering education solution, has created a new innovation to enable quick and easy electronic circuit-building. The SeeBlocks electronic circuit creator ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static:Topic 9: Time to audit your ESD environment
25 November 2019, Actum Electronics , News
Now that we are nearing the end of the year, it is a good time to audit your existing static control products and procedures. The first line of defence should be your antistatic floor, since this is the ...

Read more...
Winning hackathon entry curbs cell tower battery theft
25 November 2019 , News
The fourth annual TADHackJHB was held at MTN’s head office in Fairland, Johannesburg, on 12 and 13 October, with a cell tower protection app emerging as the winner. The theme for the 2019 global TADHack ...

Read more...
Products of the Year 2019
25 November 2019 , News
SmartServer IoT by Adesto    BAW-based chips for comms infrastructure    Cellular modules for LPWA applications    SoCs and software for smart home and IIoT    Secure element for IoT authentication    MPU for embedded ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved