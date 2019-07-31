Double pulse test software for Tektronix AFG

Comtest announced the availability of Tektronix’ new software plugin for its AFG31000 arbitrary function generator (AFG), making it possible to perform crucial double pulse testing in less than a minute, and thus saving a significant amount of time when compared to alternative methods.
With the new Double Pulse Test software, engineers can quickly define pulse parameters from a single window on the AFG31000’s large touchscreen display and then generate the pulses they need to perform testing. The application offers impedance adjustment of pulse width and the time gap between each pulse, up to 30 pulses. Pulse widths can range from 20 ns to 150 µs.
Double pulse testing is used by researchers and design and test engineers in the power and semiconductor industries to measure and evaluate the switching parameters and dynamic behaviour of power devices, including those made from wide bandgap materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).
To perform a double pulse test, an engineer needs to precisely generate at least two voltage pulses with varying pulse widths and timing to trigger a MOSFET or IGBT power device. Measurements are taken with an oscilloscope like a Tektronix 5 Series MSO. However, generating these pulses has been challenging with today’s test equipment, forcing researchers and engineers to manually create waveforms using PCs or microcontrollers – a time-consuming and error-prone approach.
Introduced last year, the AFG31000 features a large touchscreen, a new user interface, the patented InstaView technology feature that automatically detects and compensates for impedance mismatches, programmable waveform sequencing, and a new ArbBuilder tool for easily creating and editing arbitrary waveforms.
Featuring a 9-inch touchscreen display, AFG31000 series instruments are available in 1- or 2-channel configurations and deliver 14-bit vertical resolution along with 250 MSps, 1 GSps or 2 GSps sample rate performance.
