Battery charge/discharge test system

The ITS5300 battery charge and discharge test system from ITECH is designed for a variety of power batteries including lead acid, nickel hydrogen, lithium batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen fuel cells and others, for performance testing.
It provides real-time monitoring of battery cell parameters (such as voltage, internal resistance, temperature) and offers protection to battery cells, including over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current and overheating, to achieve battery balanced charging and discharging.
In response to the mass testing demands of a production line, the ITS5300 can be used in performance testing of a hundred or more battery packs or 200 cells in the battery packs at a time, improving the testing efficiency and capacity of the production line.
With flexible step editing and optimised protection functions, the system caters to a variety of testing demands. It supports CC/CP/CR discharge mode, CC/CV charge mode, pulse charge and discharge modes and DCIR/ACIR. It can generate a charge and discharge curve and store parameters such as internal resistance, capacity, voltage and current so as to conduct a complete analysis of the battery.
The system is composed of a power supply, industrial computer, electronic load, battery internal resistance tester and temperature logger, as well as battery testing software.
