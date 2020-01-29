Power management/UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi

29 January 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
This Raspberry Pi power management and UPS HAT, made by Sixfab, ensures that the device is powered up and that the user has full control over its power supply. The uninterruptible power supply automatically switches between different power sources without causing a reset or failure on the board.
A real-time clock (RTC) featuring an on-board ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller lets you schedule power cycles and wake up or soft-shutdown the Raspberry Pi remotely. For power-sensitive applications, the device can be put into deep sleep modes to save battery life. Dynamic power management shares the load between the main source and the battery, protecting the circuit.
The HAT has a 3,9 V to 14 V input range and is compatible with the adaptors of Raspberry Pi 3+ and 4 models. Its battery protection circuit is enhanced with integrated NTC temperature sensors, and over-current limits of batteries and sources can be controlled with 50 mA resolution.
