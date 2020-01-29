Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

PCIe 2.0 packet switches

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for use in telematics/ADAS, navigation systems, in-vehicle wireless routers, and emerging applications such as V2V and V2X communications.

The parts are designed to provide a simple solution to increase the fan-out of PCIe ports on SoCs, ASSPs, MPUs and FPGAs, supporting advanced features in the automotive industry. The devices are qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2, offer an operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C, are PPAP capable, and are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities.

Interoperability at the system level is guaranteed through compliance with the PCI-SIG PCIe Rev 2.1 standard. At the component level, pin-compatibility with existing Grade 3 solutions from Diodes Incorporated provides an easy migration path to higher performance for existing designs.

Advanced features include an integrated clock buffer and support for peer-to-peer traffic, delivering greater system performance. The low-power operation is complemented by link power management, including active-state power management L0 and L1, device-state power management D0, D3Hot and D3Cold. Power dissipation in L0 is 300 mW (typical), dropping to 35 mW in PCI-PM L1.1 D3Hot PM sub-state mode.

Latency for a packet running through the switch without blocking is 150 ns, and latency tolerance reporting improves platform power management. While the default mode is cut-through, store and forward modes are also supported. Peer-to-peer traffic is enabled through access control service support.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier
23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications, ...

Read more...
PA for wireless infrastructure
23 October 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBm ...

Read more...
Automotive H-bridge driver
23 October 2019, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE985x H-bridge MOSFET driver IC product family from Infineon Technologies is an ideal fit for compact and cost-effective motor control solutions. It targets automotive applications such as sunroof, ...

Read more...
DC-22 GHz MMIC amplifier
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMD284P4 from Custom MMIC is a wideband GaAs MMIC distributed amplifier housed in a leadless 4x4 mm plastic surface mount package. Suitable for S, C, X, Ku and K-band operation, the amplifier operates ...

Read more...
Automotive Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The JODY-W2 series from u-blox are automotive-grade RF modules supporting dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and dual-mode Bluetooth 5 (Bluetooth BR/EDR and Low Energy). These compact modules are based ...

Read more...
Half-bridge driver ICs
25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE92108 is a family of multi-MOSFET driver ICs introduced by Infineon Technologies, designed to control up to eight half-bridges (up to 16 n-channel MOSFETs) with one packaged device. A 24-bit serial ...

Read more...
Highly accurate digital temperature sensor
25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics’ STTS22H is an ultra-low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor offering optimised performance over the entire operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, and with accuracy ...

Read more...
PCIe packet switches meet automotive demands
25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for ...

Read more...
Integrated switch and LNA module for 1-6 GHz
25 November 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMF-011119, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a compact surface-mount, high-power SPDT (single-pole double-throw) switch and 2-stage low noise amplifier (LNA) module. It includes an antenna ...

Read more...
Dual-processor wireless SoC for demanding IoT applications
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor’s new nRF5340 high-end multiprotocol system-on-chip (SoC) is the first member of its next generation of nRF5 Series SoCs. The nRF5340 builds on Nordic’s proven and globally adopted ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved