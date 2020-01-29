STM32 system-on-chip for LoRa

Powering the search for sustainability through smart infrastructure and logistics, smart industry and smart living, STMicroelectronics has revealed the world’s first LoRa system-on-chip (SoC) for connecting smart devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) using long-distance wireless connections.
The STM32WLE5 SoC lets product developers create devices such as remote environmental sensors, meters, trackers and process controllers, that help efficiently manage energy and resources. ItoC combines ST’s proven skills in ultra-low-power STM32 microcontroller design with a LoRa-compliant radio in one single-die and easy-to-use device.
The integrated radio, based on Semtech SX126x IP, is engineered with dual high-power and low-power transmitter modes that cover the entire global sub-1 GHz unlicensed frequency range from 150 MHz to 960 MHz, ensuring compatibility with LoRa networks in all territories. Hence, OEMs can use STM32WLE5 for all world markets, ensuring technical compatibility and aiding operational efficiency and customer support. Sensitivity down to -148 dBm and two embedded power amplifiers with up to 15 dBm and up to 22 dBm maximum transmit power available in the same package, maximise RF range.
In addition to the embedded LoRa modulation, the STM32WLE5 is also capable of (G)FSK, (G)MSK, and BPSK modulation, thus allowing various alternative protocols including proprietary protocols. Moreover, high RF performance with low power consumption ensures reliable wireless connectivity and extends the runtime of battery-powered devices.
The microcontroller leverages ST’s STM32L4 architecture, which features the Arm Cortex-M4 core with DSP extensions and brings ultra-low-power technologies including dynamic voltage scaling and ST’s adaptive real-time ART accelerator for zero-wait execution from Flash. Generous 64 KB, 128 KB and 256 KB Flash options let developers choose the optimal code and data storage density for the entire platform, including application and radio.
Users also benefit from the built-in cybersecurity features of STM32L4 microcontrollers, including hardware public key accelerator (PKA), true random number generator (TRNG), sector protection against read/write operation (PCROP) and support for state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms including RSA.
The STM32WLE5 is available in a 5 x 5 mm UFBGA73 package. It is fully integrated into the STM32 ecosystem, including STM32Cube software support, as well as a LoRaWAN stack certified for all regions and available in source-code format. STM32WLE5 users are supported by ST’s rolling 10-year longevity commitment for industrial products.
