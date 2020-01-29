Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



High-accuracy antenna for GPS

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The PB40D9 antenna from Unictron is a high-performance solution for high-accuracy, centimetre-level tracking in telematics applications, especially designed for precision dual-frequency positioning on GPS L1 and L5 bands and providing desirable axial ratio and radiation gain.

The antenna, which forms part of Unictron’s Castle family, features a patented single-body design measuring 40 x 40 x 6 mm. Suitable for automotive, telematics, fleet management, marine, agriculture and general navigation applications, its performance figures include a gain of 5,4 dBi in L1 band and 3,0 dBi in L5 band, and a VSWR of below 2,0.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
iCorp Technologies


