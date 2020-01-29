Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Oil-dielectric RF termination loads

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

For maximum process repeatability and consistency, modern plasma applications require precise RF power regulation and control.

A key component in ensuring accurate and repeatable RF power delivery to the chamber is calibration, regulation and monitoring of the RF generator.

Bird Technologies, provider of RF components, subsystems and test equipment, offers ultra-stable, low VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio) loads for quick and precise measurement of generator power output when used with precision power sensors such as the Bird 4020 series.

Bird models 8865SC13, 8890-300SC13, 8921SC13 and 8931 SC models not only provide low VSWR but also less than 0,1 dB total change in VSWR at process critical frequencies. There is no need for load warm-up or risk of repeatability due to calibration for different lengths of time. This can minimise the errors associated with this calibration and control one of the more critical process variables.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za


Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


