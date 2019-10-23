Categories

Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Arm Cortex-M33-based MCUs

29 January 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of its LPC552x/S2x microcontroller (MCU) family, further extending its efficient LPC5500 MCU series with the second of seven families planned for the series.

The LPC552x/S2x MCU family offers advantages for developers such as pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time to market, while leveraging 40-nm NVM process technology to deliver a cost- and power-efficient microcontroller platform.

The LPC552x/S2x is a mainstream family in LPC5500 series, providing a balance between security, performance efficiency and system integration for general embedded and industrial IoT markets. It combines the high-performance efficiency of the Cortex-M33 core with multiple high-speed interfaces, an integrated power management IC, and rich analog integration.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


