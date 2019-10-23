Arm Cortex-M33-based MCUs

NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of its LPC552x/S2x microcontroller (MCU) family, further extending its efficient LPC5500 MCU series with the second of seven families planned for the series.
The LPC552x/S2x MCU family offers advantages for developers such as pin-, software- and peripheral-compatibility to accelerate time to market, while leveraging 40-nm NVM process technology to deliver a cost- and power-efficient microcontroller platform.
The LPC552x/S2x is a mainstream family in LPC5500 series, providing a balance between security, performance efficiency and system integration for general embedded and industrial IoT markets. It combines the high-performance efficiency of the Cortex-M33 core with multiple high-speed interfaces, an integrated power management IC, and rich analog integration.
Highly accurate digital temperature sensor 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics' STTS22H is an ultra-low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor offering optimised performance over the entire operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, and with accuracy
Fully integrated power management IC 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
With features including four DC-DC buck converters, a boost DC-DC converter, and six low-dropout regulators (LDOs), the STMicroelectronics STPMIC1 power management IC (PMIC) satisfies the complex power
Isolated SiC gate driver 25 November 2019, CST Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
With the MAX22701E isolated gate driver from Maxim Integrated Products, designers of high-voltage/high-power systems can improve power supply efficiency, reducing power loss and the resulting carbon footprint.
High-voltage precision op-amp 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADHV4702-1 is a high-voltage (220 V), unity-gain, stable precision operational amplifier. The next generation of proprietary semiconductor processes and innovative architecture from Analog Devices
STM8 development boards in Nucleo-32 format 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, Design Automation
STMicroelectronics is making design starts using 8-bit STM8 microcontrollers (MCUs) faster, more affordable, and more accessible by introducing new development boards in the Nucleo-32 form factor.
The ...
Absolute pressure sensor 23 October 2019
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Würth Elektronik has developed a very compact MEMS-based (micro electro-mechanical system) absolute pressure sensor: the 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,8 mm sized WSEN-PADS measures pressure in the range between 26 and
Highly accurate temperature sensors 25 November 2019, Future Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
New from ams is the AS621x-generation of temperature sensors delivering optimised performance for consumer electronic devices and wearables, health-related monitoring systems and heating, ventilation
Smart meter chipset with RF and power-line comms 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics is facilitating smarter city and industry infrastructures through the combination of powerline and wireless communication in its market-proven smart meter chipset.

Already widely used
Already widely used ...