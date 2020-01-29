Unity gain operational amplifier

The ADHV4702-1 is a high-voltage (220 V), unity-gain, stable precision operational amplifier. The next generation of proprietary semiconductor processes and innovative architecture from Analog Devices enable it to operate from symmetrical dual supplies of ±110 V, asymmetrical dual supplies, or a single supply of 220 V.
The ADHV4702-1 has a 170 dB typical open-loop gain (AOL) and a 160 dB typical common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR). It also has a 2 µV/°C maximum input offset voltage drift and 8 nV/√Hz input voltage noise. The high DC precision of the ADHV4702-1 is complemented by its dynamic performance, with a small signal bandwidth of 10 MHz and a slew rate of 74 V/µs.
The device has an output current of 20 mA typical. In addition, its unique features such as adjustable supply current, slew boosting circuitry, and flexible exposed pad bias voltage make this part an ideal high-voltage solution for a wide range of applications.
It can be used in many different applications such as automated test equipment, life sciences, LIDAR, and healthcare. In automated test equipment applications, the device can be used for high-side current measurement and high-voltage precision supply generation. For life sciences, the ADHV4702-1 can be used to provide precision high voltage control for mass spectrometry systems. In LIDAR applications, it can be used to accurately control the APD bias voltage. In healthcare applications, the product can be used to tightly control the bias point of silicon photomultipliers.
The ADHV4702-1 is available in a 12-lead, 7 mm x 7 mm lead frame chip scale package (LFCSP) with an exposed pad compliant to IEC 61010-1 creepage and clearance standards. This package significantly reduces the solution size and simplifies system architectures by eliminating supporting components like DC-to-DC converters and floating supplies.
