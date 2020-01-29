Brushless DC motor driver

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP6650 from Monolithic Power Systems is a single-phase, brushless DC motor driver with integrated power MOSFETs and a Hall-effect sensor. The device drives single-phase brushless DC fan motors with up to 2 A of output current. The IC has a 3,3 V to 18 V input voltage range and input line reverse-voltage protection (RVP) to save the external diode on the supply line.

The device controls the rotational speed through the PWM signal on the PWM pin. It has a rotational speed detection feature and rotor lock fault indication on the FG/RD pin with an open-drain output. The output speed vs. the input duty curve can be configured easily for flexible use. To reduce audible fan driver noise and power loss, the MP6650 features a soft on/off phase transition and an automatic phase-lock function of the motor winding BEMF and current.

Full protection features include input over-voltage protection (OVP), under-voltage lockout (UVLO), rotor deadlock (RD) protection, thermal shutdown and input reverse protection.

The MP6650 requires a minimal number of external components to save solution cost. It is available in TSOT23-6-L, TSOT23-6-R, TSOT23-6-SL and TSOT23-6-RSL packages.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





