TVS array for medical electronics

29 January 2020 Circuit & System Protection

ProTek Devices has introduced a new bidirectional, asymmetrical TVS(transient voltage suppressor) array component for circuit protection in medical electronic devices, smartphones, audio/video inputs, and other applications. It can be configured for two or four data lines depending on power level requirements.

The SMDB712C is also ideal for applications using RS-232, RS-422 and RS-423 data lines, for wireless network systems and for other portable electronics. When connecting four devices in two pairs with a common ground, the total power per line increases to 1,6 kW (8/20 microsecond waveform).

This TVS array is compatible with IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air ±15 kV, contact ±8 kV; with 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40 A – 5/50 ns; and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 12 A, 8/20 microseconds – level 1 (line-ground) and level 2 (line-line). It is also compliant with DO-160G, section 22, with waveform 5 A and with 10 Ω resistors (30 A/300 V).

The SMDB712C also features 800-1600 W peak pulse power per line typical (8/20 microseconds and bidirectional configuration. The asymmetrical design consists of four devices (12 V and 7 V). It is also RoHS and REACH compliant.

For more information contact Jeva Narian, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, jnarian@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





