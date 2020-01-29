Categories

Class AB RF amplifiers with optional heatsinks

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has launched a new series of high-power, Class AB broadband amplifier modules that incorporate GaN, LDMOS or VDMOS semiconductor technology. The combination of high linearity and efficiency with low distortion over a wide dynamic range make them ideal for a variety of applications including communications systems, military radio, radar, signal jamming, test and measurement and base stations.

Pasternack offers a comprehensive selection of 18 new models that cover frequency bands from 20 MHz to 18 GHz that feature saturated output power levels ranging from 10 W to 200 W and power gain up to 53 dB. Designs operate in a 50 Ω environment and are unconditionally stable.

The compact coaxial packages use SMA or N-type connectors and have integrated D-Sub control connectors for DC bias, enabled with TTL logic control, current sense and temperature sense functions. These rugged assemblies operate over a wide temperature range from -20°C to +60°C and can withstand relative humidity exposure up to 95% maximum.

To ensure optimum baseplate temperature for highly reliable performance, Pasternack offers two new heatsink modules with DC controlled cooling fans that are specifically designed for these power amplifiers.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


