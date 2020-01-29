High-power TVS components

ProTek Devices has introduced a family of high-powered transient voltage suppressor components for circuit protection in DC, AC and remote transmission line applications. The family of TVS components consists of eight devices with varying ranges of volts.

These TVS components are high-current capable and offer a good clamping voltage. Other features include a glass passivated junction and a bidirectional configuration. In addition, the TVS components provide a low slope resistance and a repetition rate (duty cycle) of 0,01%. They offer very low capacitance of 5 pf. The modules are all hazardous substance free and are compliant with RoHS.

The circuit protection components have typical trigger voltages ranging from 1100 to 1300 V. Their maximum current ratings are 1,0&^nbsp;kA, 2,5 kA, 5 kA and 10 kA, at 8/20 microseconds. The typical clamping voltage ranges from 1000 to 1300 V.

The PHCR series of high-powered TVS components are epoxy encapsulated devices. They offer high-temperature soldering of 260°C/10 seconds at the terminals. They also have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. The operating temperature is 85°C and the storage temperature range is -55°C to 150°C.

For more information contact Jeva Narian, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, jnarian@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

