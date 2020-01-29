4-switch buck-boost controller

29 January 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
A common DC-DC converter problem is generating a regulated voltage when the input voltage can be above, below, or equal to the output - that is, the converter must perform both step-up and step-down functions. This scenario is typical when powering vehicle electronics from a nominal 12 V battery, which can vary from engine cold crank (down to 3 V) and load dump (up to 100 V), or a reverse battery voltage from operator error.
There are several DC-DC converter topologies that can perform both step-up and step-down operations, from SEPIC to 4-switch topologies, but none of these solutions passes the input voltage directly to the output without actively switching.
By contrast, the LT8210 from Analog Devices is a synchronous buck-boost controller that can operate in ‘Pass-Thru’ mode, which eliminates EMI and switching losses, and maximises efficiency (up to 99,9%). Pass-Thru operation passes the input directly to the output when the input voltage is within a user programmable window.
The LT8210 operates over an input voltage range of 2,8 V to 100 V, allowing it to regulate from the minimum input voltage during cold crank to the peak amplitude of an unsuppressed load dump. The LT8210 can operate as a conventional buck-boost controller with pin-selectable continuous conduction mode (CCM), pulse skipping, or ‘Burst Mode’ operation, or in the new Pass-Thru mode in which the output voltage is regulated to a programmed window. When the input voltage resides in this window it is passed directly to the output without actively switching the FETs, resulting in ultralow IQ operation and the elimination of switching noise.
6U VPX power supply 23 October 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor announced its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC-input VPX power supply for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 6U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 46 standards, allows ...
Read more...Automotive H-bridge driver 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE985x H-bridge MOSFET driver IC product family from Infineon Technologies is an ideal fit for compact and cost-effective motor control solutions. It targets automotive applications such as sunroof, ...
Read more...Half-bridge driver ICs 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE92108 is a family of multi-MOSFET driver ICs introduced by Infineon Technologies, designed to control up to eight half-bridges (up to 16 n-channel MOSFETs) with one packaged device. A 24-bit serial ...
Read more...Highly accurate digital temperature sensor 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics’ STTS22H is an ultra-low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor offering optimised performance over the entire operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, and with accuracy ...
Read more...Tiny buck-boost converters 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced a family of four high-efficiency, low-quiescent-current (IQ) buck-boost converters that feature tiny packaging with minimal external components for a small solution size. ...
Read more...PCIe packet switches meet automotive demands 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for ...
Read more...Raspberry Pi power management and UPS HAT 25 November 2019, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
This Raspberry Pi power management and UPS HAT, made by Sixfab, ensures that the device is powered up and that the user has full control over its power supply. The uninterruptible power supply automatically ...
Read more...Fully integrated power management IC 25 November 2019, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
With features including four DC-DC buck converters, a boost DC-DC converter, and six low-dropout regulators (LDOs), the STMicroelectronics STPMIC1 power management IC (PMIC) satisfies the complex power ...
Read more...High-voltage precision op-amp 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADHV4702-1 is a high-voltage (220 V), unity-gain, stable precision operational amplifier. The next generation of proprietary semiconductor processes and innovative architecture from Analog Devices ...
Read more...Military field-grade AC changer 25 November 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s new MAC-4000 is a compact, military field-grade 3-phase to single-phase AC changer. This 4 kW/5 kVA phase/frequency AC changer is designed for the extreme environmental and demanding electrical ...