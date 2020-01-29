4-switch buck-boost controller

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

A common DC-DC converter problem is generating a regulated voltage when the input voltage can be above, below, or equal to the output - that is, the converter must perform both step-up and step-down functions. This scenario is typical when powering vehicle electronics from a nominal 12 V battery, which can vary from engine cold crank (down to 3 V) and load dump (up to 100 V), or a reverse battery voltage from operator error.

There are several DC-DC converter topologies that can perform both step-up and step-down operations, from SEPIC to 4-switch topologies, but none of these solutions passes the input voltage directly to the output without actively switching.

By contrast, the LT8210 from Analog Devices is a synchronous buck-boost controller that can operate in ‘Pass-Thru’ mode, which eliminates EMI and switching losses, and maximises efficiency (up to 99,9%). Pass-Thru operation passes the input directly to the output when the input voltage is within a user programmable window.

The LT8210 operates over an input voltage range of 2,8 V to 100 V, allowing it to regulate from the minimum input voltage during cold crank to the peak amplitude of an unsuppressed load dump. The LT8210 can operate as a conventional buck-boost controller with pin-selectable continuous conduction mode (CCM), pulse skipping, or ‘Burst Mode’ operation, or in the new Pass-Thru mode in which the output voltage is regulated to a programmed window. When the input voltage resides in this window it is passed directly to the output without actively switching the FETs, resulting in ultralow I Q operation and the elimination of switching noise.

