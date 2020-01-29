CCM/DCM flyback ideal diode

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP9989, made by Monolothic Power Systems, is a fast turn-off, intelligent rectifier for flyback converters that integrates a 100 V MOSFET. It can replace a diode rectifier for higher efficiency and power density. The chip regulates the forward voltage drop of the internal power switch to 40&nbs;mV and turns off before the drain-source voltage reverses.

The MP9989 can generate its own supply voltage without the need for an auxiliary winding, which makes it suitable for charger applications with a low output voltage requirement or any other adaptor applications with high-side set-up. The internal ringing detection circuitry prevents the MP9989 from falsely turning on during discontinuous conduction mode (DCM) or quasi-resonant operations.

The MP9989 is available in SOIC-8 and QFN4x5-8 packages.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

