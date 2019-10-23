Transient voltage supressor diodes for automotive

Bourns announced the release of the Model 15KPA-SD-Q transient voltage suppressor diode series. This series was designed for use in DC bus clamping applications and for the protection of sensitive electronic components against over-voltage transients.
The Model 15KPA-SD-Q series offers a high peak pulse power (10/1000 µs) rating of 15 kW and high peak pulse current (8/20 µs) rating of 1 kA. It also achieves lower clamping voltage under surge, better performance stability and increased reliability compared to competing MOV technology.
The components come in a surface-mount DO-218AB package that is an optimal choice for automated pick-and-place assembly and reflow processes, simplifying PCB assembly and reducing production costs when compared to traditional through-hole packages that are functionally similar.
Furthermore, the Model 15KPA-SD-Q series is AEC-Q101 compliant and well suited for applications that require high reliability, such as power supplies and equipment used in certain harsh environments.
Coaxial RF surge protectors 23 October 2019, RF Design
, Circuit & System Protection
Pasternack has launched a new series of coaxial surge protectors designed to protect valuable communications equipment from power surges and indirect lightning strikes.
Pasternack’s new surge protectors ...
Read more...Automotive-qualified TVS diodes 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns announced the release of the Model 15KPA-SD-Q transient voltage suppressor diode series. This series was designed for use in DC bus clamping applications and for the protection of sensitive electronic ...
Read more...Robust DC link capacitors 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
TDK’s new B2568* series of EPCOS MKP DC link power capacitors offer high robustness under harsh environmental conditions. The new capacitors are designed for voltages of between 900 and 3000 V d.c. and ...
Read more...TVS array for display interfaces 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
ProTek Devices has introduced a new steering diode transient voltage suppressor (TVS) array for circuit protection across popular consumer electronic display interfaces. The PUSB403 is ideal for USB 1.0, ...
Read more...AC film capacitors 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
The B3237x FilterCaps MKD range of EPCOS AC film capacitors from TDK offer a 200 to 1000 VRMS voltage range, a 2475 V d.c. maximum voltage rating, and a ±5% tolerance. The B3237x series is available in ...
Read more...Waterproof Micro USB connector 23 October 2019, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
As part of a new product line from GCT, the aquanex waterproof range brings together high-performance USB connectors with IP67 rated sealing. The first connector launched from the aquanex range, the USB3500, ...
Read more...Automotive dead reckoning module 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC-1612-DG, made by Locosys, is a single-band multi-system with an Arm base processor. It not only supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS, but also has a Flash memory, TCXO, RTC crystal, LNA ...
Read more...Waterproof Micro USB connector 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
As part of a new product line from GCT, the aquanex waterproof range brings together high-performance USB connectors with IP67 rated sealing. The first connector launched from the aquanex range, the USB3500, ...
Read more...Magnetic jacks of all trades 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
Molex magnetic jacks incorporate wire-wound components (magnetics) in standard RJ45 jacks. These integrated magnetics, resistors and/or capacitors filter common-mode noise to provide signal integrity, ...
Read more...Robust DC link capacitors 25 November 2019, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
TDK’s new B2568* series of EPCOS MKP DC link power capacitors offer high robustness under harsh environmental conditions. The new capacitors are designed for voltages of between 900 and 3000 V d.c. and ...