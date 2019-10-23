Dual-channel protectors for high-speed data lines

29 January 2020

Bourns announced the release of the Model TBU-DF055-100-WH, TBU-DF055-200-WH, TBU-DF085-100-WH and TBU-DF085-200-WH bidirectional, dual-channel, High-Speed Protectors (HSPs) for use in data line protection.

The TBU-DF series of precise and fast switching TBU protectors are constructed using MOSFET semiconductor technology. They are designed to protect against faults caused by short circuits, over-voltage transients and faults in battery cells, up to rated limits.

The TBU HSP, placed in the system circuit, will monitor the current with the MOSFET detection circuit, triggering precisely and quickly within 1 µs to provide an effective barrier behind which sensitive electronics will not be exposed to large currents during transient events.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





