Non-isolated buck-boost converter

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The recently introduced Recom RBBA3000 buck-boost, non-isolated DC-DC converter features a maximum 3 kW output power rating in an industry standard half-brick baseplate-cooled package. Input range is 9-60 V d.c. and the output voltage and maximum current can be user-programmed from 0-60 V d.c. and 0-50 A, respectively. Programming can be via a single resistor or by an externally applied voltage.

A particular feature is that the buck-boost topology utilised allows the output voltage to be set lower or higher than the input voltage. With its excellent 98% conversion efficiency, the RBBA3000 provides full power over an operating temperature of -40°C up to +85°C when appropriately cooled.

The load current can be monitored from a current share pin which can also be used to parallel two modules to provide up to 100 A output with active load balancing. The converter complies with EMC standard EN55024 and also EN 55032 Class A and B with an external filter.

Typical applications for the product are 48 V to 24 V or 12 V to 24 V battery power conversion, electric vehicle voltage regulators, battery voltage stabilisers or high-power laboratory DC power supplies.

