Isolated, regulated DC-DC modules

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power density, low weight and ease of use are critical considerations when designing isolated, regulated DC-DC converter systems for a broad range of robotics, UAV, rail, communications and defence/aerospace applications.

The new DCM2322 ChiP family, a lower-power variant of the Vicor DCM3623 series, delivers on these important requirements.

Packaged in a 22 x 23 x 7 mm ChiP, the new series offers engineers wide input voltage ranges of 43-154 V, 14-72 V and 9-50 V with power levels ranging from 35 to 120 W and efficiencies up to 90,5%. Vicor DCMs use high-frequency zero-voltage switching topology to achieve optimal thermal and electrical performance with power densities greater than many competing DC-DC converters.

