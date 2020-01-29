Contactless payment SOC

29 January 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

STMicroelectronics has released the next generation of its STPay system-on-chip (SoC) payment solution, leveraging state-of-the-art technology to increase contactless performance and protection, reduce power demand, and improve the user experience.

The new STPay-Topaz family solution comes ready for embedding in smartcards, loaded with payment applications running on certified JavaCard platform, and meeting all required security and payment-scheme certifications. As the first such device manufactured in 40 nm Flash technology, it is based on the ST31P450 secure microcontroller with cyber-protection, which includes the latest Arm SecurCore SC000 32-bit RISC core and cryptographic accelerators to block advanced forms of attack.

Support for a wide range of international and domestic payment schemes simplifies product management for card developers, enabling deployment in numerous markets worldwide. MIFARE Classic, MIFARE Plus and MIFARE DESFire libraries and Calypso are also proposed as an option, when transportation applets are required along with a banking applet.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





