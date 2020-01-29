Secure Bluetooth 5.2 SoCs

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Expanding Silicon Labs’ secure, ultra-low-power Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform, the new EFR32BG22 (BG22) SoCs provide developers with an optimised Bluetooth connectivity solution supporting the new Bluetooth 5.2 specification, Bluetooth direction finding and Bluetooth mesh.

The BG22 family’s combination of ultra-low transmit and receive power (3,6 mA Tx at 0 dBm, 2,6&nbssp;mA Rx) and a high-performance, low-power Arm Cortex-M33 core (27 µA/MHz active, 1,2 µA sleep) delivers energy efficiency that can extend coin cell battery life up to 10 years. Target applications include Bluetooth mesh low-power nodes, smart door locks, personal healthcare and fitness devices. Asset tracking tags, beacons and indoor navigation also benefit from the SoCs’ versatile Bluetooth Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) capabilities and sub-one-metre location accuracy.

The new portfolio offers a choice of three Bluetooth SoC products designed to address a wide range of price/performance requirements for smart home, consumer, commercial and industrial IoT applications, including those requiring multi-year battery life.

