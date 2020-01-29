Expanding Silicon Labs’ secure, ultra-low-power Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform, the new EFR32BG22 (BG22) SoCs provide developers with an optimised Bluetooth connectivity solution supporting the new Bluetooth 5.2 specification, Bluetooth direction finding and Bluetooth mesh.
The BG22 family’s combination of ultra-low transmit and receive power (3,6 mA Tx at 0 dBm, 2,6&nbssp;mA Rx) and a high-performance, low-power Arm Cortex-M33 core (27 µA/MHz active, 1,2 µA sleep) delivers energy efficiency that can extend coin cell battery life up to 10 years. Target applications include Bluetooth mesh low-power nodes, smart door locks, personal healthcare and fitness devices. Asset tracking tags, beacons and indoor navigation also benefit from the SoCs’ versatile Bluetooth Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) capabilities and sub-one-metre location accuracy.
The new portfolio offers a choice of three Bluetooth SoC products designed to address a wide range of price/performance requirements for smart home, consumer, commercial and industrial IoT applications, including those requiring multi-year battery life.
36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier 23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications, ...
Read more...PA for wireless infrastructure 23 October 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBm ...
Read more...GaN is breaking barriers for RF power amplifiers 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The increasing demand for higher data rates in telecommunications and higher resolution in industrial systems is pushing the frequency of operation higher for the electronics that support them. Many of ...
Read more...V2X: The future of vehicle communications 29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Editor's Choice, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent report by Juniper Research forecasts that more than 62 million vehicles will be capable of vehicle-to-vehicle communication by 2023; up from just over 1,1 million in 2019.
Read more...PCIe 2.0 packet switches 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for ...
Read more...High-performance IoT SoCs with dual processors 29 January 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT, Editor's Choice
Nordic Semiconductor’s new nRF5340 high-end multiprotocol system-on-chip (SoC) is the first member of its next generation of nRF5 Series SoCs.
The nRF5340 builds on Nordic’s proven and globally adopted ...
Read more...STM32 system-on-chip for LoRa 29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powering the search for sustainability through smart infrastructure and logistics, smart industry and smart living, STMicroelectronics has revealed the world’s first LoRa system-on-chip (SoC) for connecting ...
Read more...Prototyping board for IoT equipment 29 January 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Renesas Electronics recently launched the RL78/G14 fast prototyping board – a low-cost, function-rich board to enable rapid product development for IoT endpoint equipment.
The company also introduced ...
Read more...IP67 rated antenna for all cellular bands 29 January 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas GSA.8835 is a fully IP67-rated waterproof 5G/4G external adhesive-mount antenna designed for use with all cellular modules worldwide, including new 5G bands. With extended wideband cellular ...
Read more...High-accuracy antenna for GPS 29 January 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PB40D9 antenna from Unictron is a high-performance solution for high-accuracy, centimetre-level tracking in telematics applications, especially designed for precision dual-frequency positioning on ...