The latest edition of the Avnet Abacus standard lithium-ion/polymer battery packs catalogue covers the company's portfolio of primary and secondary cells from leading battery manufacturers, as well as custom designed battery packs and assemblies in all cell chemistries.
V2X: The future of vehicle communications 29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Editor's Choice, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A recent report by Juniper Research forecasts that more than 62 million vehicles will be capable of vehicle-to-vehicle communication by 2023; up from just over 1,1 million in 2019.
STM32 system-on-chip for LoRa 29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Powering the search for sustainability through smart infrastructure and logistics, smart industry and smart living, STMicroelectronics has revealed the world's first LoRa system-on-chip (SoC) for connecting
EERAM memory solutions retain data at power loss 29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology announced a new family of Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) EERAM memory products that offers system designers up to 25% cost savings over the current serial non-volatile ram (NVRAM)
Non-inverting converters for buck or boost operation 29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced a family of four high-efficiency, low-quiescent-current (IQ) buck-boost converters that feature tiny packaging with minimal external components for a small solution size.
Industrial enclosure catalogue 29 January 2020, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
The new industrial enclosures catalogue from Hammond Manufacturing brings together its most popular families in an easy-to-use shortform catalogue. The catalogue gives full technical details and part
Ultra-small LDO linear regulator 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced an ultra-low-power low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator with what it claims is the industry's lowest quiescent current (IQ) of sub-25 nA. The new regulator features
Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA 23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive
Design considerations for powering remote Bluetooth beacons 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management, Editor's Choice
One of the most exciting low-power wireless technologies to emerge in the last couple of years is Bluetooth beacon technology, which involves placing small electronic beacon devices at points of interest that broadcast packets of information via Bluetooth low energy to the smartphones of passers-by.