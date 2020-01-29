Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

DC-DC converters for railway applications

29 January 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power announced the release of the latest addition to its railway series converters. The THN 10WIR series is a family of ruggedised 10 Watt DC-DC converters for the highest reliability in harsh environments. They are packaged in a 2,54 x 2,54 cm metal package with EN 50155 and EN 61373 approval for railway applications.

The THN 10WIR series has qualifications for fire behaviour according to EN 45545-2 with a wide 4:1 input voltage range. It has an operating temperature range -40°C to +80°C without derating and a high efficiency up to 90%.

The THN 10WIR series has 3000 V d.c. I/O isolation and protection against overload, over-voltage and short circuit, to ensure high performance. It also has remote on/off and trim function and a standard 3-year product warranty.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: info@conical.co.za
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Highly robust IGBT gate driver
29 January 2020 , Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations announced the launch of its automotive-qualified SID1181KQ SCALE-iDriver gate driver for 750 V-rated IGBTs. The new part expands the company’s range of auto-qualified driver ICs, following ...

Read more...
Battery charge/discharge test system
29 January 2020, Conical Technologies , Test & Measurement
The ITS5300 battery charge and discharge test system from ITECH is designed for a variety of power batteries including lead acid, nickel hydrogen, lithium batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen fuel cells ...

Read more...
Power management/UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi
29 January 2020, iCorp Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
This Raspberry Pi power management and UPS HAT, made by Sixfab, ensures that the device is powered up and that the user has full control over its power supply. The uninterruptible power supply automatically ...

Read more...
Brushless DC motor driver
29 January 2020, NuVision Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP6650 from Monolithic Power Systems is a single-phase, brushless DC motor driver with integrated power MOSFETs and a Hall-effect sensor. The device drives single-phase brushless DC fan motors with ...

Read more...
4-switch buck-boost controller
29 January 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
A common DC-DC converter problem is generating a regulated voltage when the input voltage can be above, below, or equal to the output - that is, the converter must perform both step-up and step-down functions. ...

Read more...
CCM/DCM flyback ideal diode
29 January 2020, NuVision Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP9989, made by Monolothic Power Systems, is a fast turn-off, intelligent rectifier for flyback converters that integrates a 100 V MOSFET. It can replace a diode rectifier for higher efficiency and ...

Read more...
Low-noise electronic circuitry enables low-intensity light detection
29 January 2020, Vepac Electronics , Editor's Choice, Power Electronics / Power Management
When it comes to low-intensity light detection, performance requirements often lead to selecting devices with greater sensitivity than common photodiodes or even charge coupled devices (CCDs).

Read more...
Non-isolated buck-boost converter
29 January 2020, Brabek , Power Electronics / Power Management
The recently introduced Recom RBBA3000 buck-boost, non-isolated DC-DC converter features a maximum 3 kW output power rating in an industry standard half-brick baseplate-cooled package. Input range is ...

Read more...
Isolated, regulated DC-DC modules
29 January 2020, Future Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Power density, low weight and ease of use are critical considerations when designing isolated, regulated DC-DC converter systems for a broad range of robotics, UAV, rail, communications and defence/aerospace ...

Read more...
Non-inverting converters for buck or boost operation
29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced a family of four high-efficiency, low-quiescent-current (IQ) buck-boost converters that feature tiny packaging with minimal external components for a small solution size. ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved