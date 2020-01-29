DC-DC converters for railway applications

Traco Power announced the release of the latest addition to its railway series converters. The THN 10WIR series is a family of ruggedised 10 Watt DC-DC converters for the highest reliability in harsh environments. They are packaged in a 2,54 x 2,54 cm metal package with EN 50155 and EN 61373 approval for railway applications.
The THN 10WIR series has qualifications for fire behaviour according to EN 45545-2 with a wide 4:1 input voltage range. It has an operating temperature range -40°C to +80°C without derating and a high efficiency up to 90%.
The THN 10WIR series has 3000 V d.c. I/O isolation and protection against overload, over-voltage and short circuit, to ensure high performance. It also has remote on/off and trim function and a standard 3-year product warranty.
