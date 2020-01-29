Thingstream extends LoRaWAN support

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

It is now possible to add LoRaWAN gateways and LoRaWAN devices to Thingstream, giving developers quick, easy on-boarding, and the full power of Thingstream’s MQTT broker, and Data Flow Manager. This new update makes it possible for messages to flow seamlessly between ‘Things’ and enterprise systems regardless of the network technology used.

This means that for the first time ever, LoRaWAN devices can communicate with Thingstream IP and SN Things, and enterprise systems via the Thingstream MQTT broker. LoRaWAN gateways with EU-868 8-channel simple packet forwarder mode, and LoRaWAN devices with EU-868 Class A LoRaWAN version 1.0.x support for OTAA, can now be used with Thingstream.

Support for additional gateways and devices will be added over time. To make it even easier to work with your LoRaWAN device payloads, Thingstream has included a number of device codecs in the node palette which will decode the payload into a JSON object. The available codecs can be found in the LoRa group in the node palette of the Thingstream Data Flow Manager.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





