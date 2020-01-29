SAAB Avionics approves Elmatica auditor for PCB subcontractors

Expanding on its international relationship with SAAB Avionics, printed circuit board supplier Elmatica’s Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21, Subpart G training, regarding auditing of printed circuit boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems. This allows Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
“We are honoured to be given the responsibility from SAAB Avionics to audit their PCB subcontractors subject to EASA, the Part 21 Subpart G audit," said Pedersen, senior technical advisor at Elmatica.
Jan Pedersen.
Pedersen successfully completed the EASA Part 21 Subpart G – Production Organisation Approval (POA) Essentials – training last year, at Baines Simmons Aviation Safety Academy in the UK. The first audit will be conducted together with a member of the quality management of SAAB Avionics, as a mentor.
“We have been cooperating with SAAB Avionics for many years; the new responsibility represents a broadening of our relations. Elmatica has been auditing manufacturers since the 1980s and we have developed a unique methodology for how to audit, a methodology which with these new learnings will be even more precise and efficient," said Pedersen.
Electronics news digest 29 January 2020
, News South Africa
• More than 2400 people braved pouring rain in Gauteng to attend the 5th Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) at the CSIR International Convention Centre in December. The annual Department ...
Read more...Appointment: ExecuKit 29 January 2020, ExecuKit
, News
ExecuKit has appointed Marshant Benadie in a technical support role.
His duties will include developing business with clients within the electronics distribution and manufacturing industry; managing ...
Read more...Repro installs new SMT production line 29 January 2020
, News
The company is actively seeking business for this new assembly line, which promises extensive flexibility and high accuracy, and can easily be expanded for higher production volumes.
Read more...AREI’s plans for 2020 29 January 2020
, Editor's Choice, News
Erich Nast, chairman of AREI, discusses what the association’s plans are to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Read more...Check out Dataweek’s new-look website 29 January 2020, Technews Publishing
, Editor's Choice, News
Our technical design elves have been locked away in our basement for months, improving the visual design and functionality of the Dataweek website.
Read more...Company profile: ETION Create EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, ETION Create
, News
ETION Create is an original design manufacturer (ODM) that has been in operation for more than 25 years. Originally known as Parsec, the company was founded in 1993, focusing on the design, development ...
Read more...Company profile: Laser Stencil Technology EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Laser Stencil Technology
, News
Since its inception in 2004, Laser Stencil Technology has grown into a prominent figure in the South African electronics manufacturing industry. Having been involved in circuit board manufacturing using ...
Read more...Company profile: Repro Supplies EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
, News
Repro Supplies is a systems integration company that specialises in turnkey systems for the mining industry, industrial, traffic and LED markets, both locally as well as internationally. The company was ...
Read more...Company profile: Saflec EMP 2020 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook, Saflec
, News
Saflec was founded in 1980 as an owner-managed company, designing, manufacturing and marketing security and industrial metal detectors. The staff complement consisted of a handful of key people, but grew ...