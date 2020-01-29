SAAB Avionics approves Elmatica auditor for PCB subcontractors

29 January 2020 News

Expanding on its international relationship with SAAB Avionics, printed circuit board supplier Elmatica’s Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21, Subpart G training, regarding auditing of printed circuit boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems. This allows Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.

“We are honoured to be given the responsibility from SAAB Avionics to audit their PCB subcontractors subject to EASA, the Part 21 Subpart G audit," said Pedersen, senior technical advisor at Elmatica.



Jan Pedersen.

Pedersen successfully completed the EASA Part 21 Subpart G – Production Organisation Approval (POA) Essentials – training last year, at Baines Simmons Aviation Safety Academy in the UK. The first audit will be conducted together with a member of the quality management of SAAB Avionics, as a mentor.

“We have been cooperating with SAAB Avionics for many years; the new responsibility represents a broadening of our relations. Elmatica has been auditing manufacturers since the 1980s and we have developed a unique methodology for how to audit, a methodology which with these new learnings will be even more precise and efficient," said Pedersen.

