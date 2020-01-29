RF power amplifier for 18 - 26 GHz

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MAAP-118260 is a packaged linear power amplifier that operates over the frequency range 17,7 – 26,5 GHz. The device, manufactured by MACOM, provides 28,5 dB of gain and 37,0 dBm output third order intercept point (OIP3) with more than 28,5 dBm of output P1dB.

This power amplifier is assembled in a lead-free, fully moulded 5 mm, 24-lead QFN package and consists of a four-stage power amplifier with integrated, on-chip power and envelope detectors.

The device includes on-chip ESD protection structures to ease implementation and volume assembly. The device is well suited for use in 18 GHz, 23 GHz, and 26 GHz cellular backhaul applications.

RFiber Solutions

