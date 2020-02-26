Electronics news digest

26 February 2020 News

Overseas

Business

• Maxim Integrated Products reported net revenue of $551 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended 28 December 2019, a 3% increase from the $533 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 4% decrease from the same quarter of last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0,53 for the second quarter of 2020, versus $0,51 for the first quarter of 2020 and $0,47 for the second quarter of 2019.

• In a statement by Richard Clemmer, chief executive officer of NXP Semiconductors, he said the company delivered full-year revenue of $8,88 billion, a decline of 6% year-on-year, against a very challenging semiconductor industry backdrop. During 2019, he said NXP returned $1,76 billion to its shareholders, enhanced its product portfolio, successfully acquired the Marvell wireless connectivity assets, and introduced new, innovative products and solutions.

• ON Semiconductor announced that total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1,4 billion, down approximately 7% compared to the same quarter last year, but up approximately 1% compared to revenue in the third quarter of 2019. “Our performance in 2019 validates the transforming nature of our business, as we expect to outperform most of our peer group against a backdrop of challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions,” stated Keith Jackson, the company’s president and CEO.

• Having announced just over a year ago its strategy to transform from a hardware-focused IoT company to delivering full IoT solutions with recurring revenue attached to its leading IoT devices, Sierra Wireless made progress on that front in 2019, with $99,1 million in recurring and other services revenue. It also achieved record design win success with over $90 million of future recurring revenue from hundreds of new accounts. Overall, 2019 revenue was $713,5 million, lower by 10,1% year-over-year; recurring and other services revenue was 13,9% of annual revenue, compared to 11,9% in 2018.

• Silicon Labs reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended 28 December 2019. Revenue was within the guidance range at $219,4 million, down from $223,3 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter earnings EPS were $0,22. Among its other business highlights, the company won the Global Semiconductor Alliance’s (GSA) ‘Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company’ award for the fifth year in a row.

• Full year net revenues for STMicroelectronics were $9,56 billion, while net income was $1,03 billion. For 2020, the company plans to invest about $1,5 billion in capex to support its strategic initiatives and revenue growth to progress towards its mid-term revenue ambition of $12 billion.

• Texas Instruments reported fourth quarter revenue of $3,35 billion, net income of $1,07 billion, and earnings per share of $1,12. In its core businesses, analog revenue declined 5% and embedded processing declined 20% from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year, revenue was $14,38 billion, net income was $5,02 billion, and earnings per share were $5,42.

Industry





• The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $412,1 billion in 2019, a decrease of 12,1% compared to the 2018 total. Global sales for the month of December 2019 reached $36,1 billion, a decline of 5,5% compared to the December 2018 total and 1,7% less than the total from November 2019. Fourth-quarter sales of $108,3 billion were 5,5% lower than the total from the fourth quarter of 2018, but 0,9% higher than the third quarter of 2019.





