Events

26 February 2020 Events

DATE (Design, Automation & Test)

9-13 March 2020

Grenoble, France

In keeping with the main themes of our times, the year’s conference will place special emphasis on embedded AI, silicon photonics and autonomous systems design.

Register at www.date-conference.com

electronica China

18-20 March 2020

Shanghai, China

Founded in 2002, electronica China is a leading platform for innovative electronics manufacturing. It is co-located with

LASER World of Photonics China and SEMICON China.

Hannover Fair

20-24 April 2020

Hannover, Germany

Covering all key technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation,

IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services, to energy and mobility technologies.

Register at www.hannovermesse.de/en/

EDI CON China

13-14 May 2020

Beijing, China

Celebrates electronic design innovation, bringing together RF, microwave, EMC/EMI, and high-speed digital design engineers and system integrators for networking, training, and learning opportunities.

Register at www.ediconchina.com

NEPCON China

17-19 June 2020

Shanghai, China

International event for the electronics manufacturing industry, featuring equipment and technology for SMT, soldering and dispensing, smart factory and automation, test and measurement, and new electronic materials.

Register at www.nepconchina.com/en-gb.html





