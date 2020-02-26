Events
26 February 2020
DATE (Design, Automation & Test)
9-13 March 2020
Grenoble, France
In keeping with the main themes of our times, the year’s conference will place special emphasis on embedded AI, silicon photonics and autonomous systems design.
Register at www.date-conference.com
electronica China
18-20 March 2020
Shanghai, China
Founded in 2002, electronica China is a leading platform for innovative electronics manufacturing. It is co-located with
LASER World of Photonics China and SEMICON China.
Hannover Fair
20-24 April 2020
Hannover, Germany
Covering all key technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation,
IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services, to energy and mobility technologies.
Register at www.hannovermesse.de/en/
EDI CON China
13-14 May 2020
Beijing, China
Celebrates electronic design innovation, bringing together RF, microwave, EMC/EMI, and high-speed digital design engineers and system integrators for networking, training, and learning opportunities.
Register at www.ediconchina.com
NEPCON China
17-19 June 2020
Shanghai, China
International event for the electronics manufacturing industry, featuring equipment and technology for SMT, soldering and dispensing, smart factory and automation, test and measurement, and new electronic materials.
Register at www.nepconchina.com/en-gb.html
29 January 2020
SPIE Photonics West 1-6 February 2020
San Francisco, USA
The world’s largest photonics technologies event, featuring over 5200 technical papers, 65 course and workshop options, notable plenary speakers, ...
Webinar: Bob Willis
29 January 2020
, Events
When:
10 February 2020 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm (UK time). Duration:
Between 60 and 90 minutes, including question and answer session. Cost:
£65 Register: www.dataweek.co.za/*jan20-bobwillis
Printed ...
25 November 2019
Semicon Japan 11-13 December 2019
Tokyo, Japan
One of the largest events for microelectronics in Japan, with more than 750 exhibiting companies from Japan and other regions, showcasing innovative solutions ...
Webinar: Bob Willis
25 November 2019
, Events
When:
2 December 2019 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm (UK time). Duration:
Between 60 and 90 minutes, including question and answer session. Cost:
£65 Register:
www.dataweek.co.za/*nov19-bobwillis
New components ...
23 October 2019
productronica; 12 - 15 November 2019; Munich, Germany. International trade fair for electronics production, spanning the entire value chain and covering everything from traditional manufacturing to the latest pioneering developments.
Webinar: Low-Temperature Solder Benefits and Process Concerns
23 October 2019
, Events
When: 11 November 2019 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm (UK time); Duration: Between 60 and 90 minutes,including question and answer session; Cost: £65
25 September 2019
European Microwave Week 29 September – 4 October 2019
Paris, France
Bringing industry and academia together and covering microwave ICs and technology, wireless technology and radar, this event includes ...
28 August 2019
PCB West
9 – 12 September 2019
California, USA
For 28 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and, lately, assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use ...
26 June 2019
SEMICON West 9 – 11 July 2019
California, USA
Connects the entire extended supply chain, from materials, equipment, design, manufacturing, system integration and demand channels, to new verticals and ...
