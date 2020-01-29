CSIR partners with 3Sixty GSG to accelerate technology commercialisation

26 February 2020 News

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will work with 3Sixty Global Solutions Group (3Sixty GSG), a subsidiary of NUMSA Investment Company (NIC), and Tautomer to fast-track the commercialisation of CSIR technologies.

The organisations entered into a tripartite agreement to explore any investment and collaboration opportunities at the CSIR. The agreement was signed by CSIR chief executive officer, Dr Thulani Dlamini, 3Sixty GSG chief executive officer, Khandani Msibi, and Tautomer managing director, Martin Magwaza, in Pretoria, on Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

The agreement will pave a way for investment in research and development, and enable the organisations to respond to the challenges faced by industry and society, and thus contribute to economic growth, thereby boosting job creation in the country.

The research collaboration agreement will also provide 3SixtyGSG with an opportunity to invest in CSIR technologies that are at or close to commercialisation in research areas such as pharmaceuticals, wireless mesh networks, bioplastics, biopharming, traditional medicines and energy.



CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini and 3Sixty GSG CEO Khandani Msibi.

Dr Dlamini says the partnership is important for the progression of technologies developed in South Africa to the commercialisation stage. “Engagements with 3SixtyGSG have led to the identification of strategic investment opportunities with the CSIR. These engagements come at a time when the CSIR is at the pinnacle of rolling out its new strategy to focus on industrial development. The agreement also allows for the initiation and execution of specific technology development projects.”

As part of its new strategy, which seeks to collaborate with the public and private sectors to develop and localise technologies, the CSIR is engaging with various entities on possible collaboration in alignment with their areas of interest.

Msibi says they are extremely delighted with the partnership agreement with the CSIR, as this will help to accelerate the development of their pharmaceutical and scientific investment strategy. “Our Group will, as a result, be the proud owner of some of the cutting-edge technological products with global appeal. The products we have focused on will solve some of our country’s and ultimately global problems in a commercially sound way. We are starting a journey with the CSIR that will, once again, remind South Africa and the world about the technological leadership of this country, which, in many areas, remains unknown.”

