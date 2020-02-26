Waterproof touchscreen keyboard console

26 February 2020 Computer/Embedded Technology

The industrial IP65-rated keyboard console from Digisign features a high-performance fanless processor and a user-friendly IP65 touch monitor, making it a modern solution for industrial automation and process control, custom machine-to-machine interface and machinery manufacturing applications.

The all-in-one solution consists of a 19-inch waterproof touchscreen and keyboard with a powerful fanless processor that is built into an IP65-rated steel housing. The industrial keyboard console is ideal for industrial environments where a sturdy and robust solution is required, with different mounting options available for any surface.

The product can be tailored to your specific requirements by choosing the following options:

• Touch monitor.

• Fanless computer.

• Access control: biometrics or iButton reader.

• RFID reader.

• Barcode scanner.

• Thermal printer (60, 80 mm).

• GSM and 3G modem.

• Wireless LAN and multiple LAN ports.

• UPS uptime.

• Industrial keyboard selection.

