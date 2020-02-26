NVIDIA-powered computing for AI at the edge

The AI revolution is transforming industries, reaching products that are smaller and more affordable than ever before. Many companies have been constrained by the challenges of size, power, and AI compute density – challenges that NVIDIA is addressing with its high-performance, low-power Jetson platform.
The platform provides real-time artificial intelligence (AI) performance where it’s needed most – at the edge. Processing of complex data can be done on-board small, power-efficient devices, so you can count on fast, accurate inference in network-constrained environments.
NVIDIA Jetson developer kits and modules, together with the JetPack software development kit (SDK), provide everything you need to develop and deploy applications for multiple use cases through one unified software architecture. With a complete software stack, operating system, and suite of development tools designed for faster time-to-market, the platform dramatically reduces software development costs and enables scalable AI strategies for autonomous machines.
The initial Jetson portfolio consists of three series designed to bring modern AI, deep learning, and inference to the edge: the small form factor, lower-power Jetson Nano module, the TX2 series for increased AI and compute capabilities, and the Jetson AGX Xavier series for fully autonomous machines and embedded systems. Each module includes a Jetson heterogeneous processing SoC, system memory, power management, and an I/O connector.
The NVIDIA Jetson platform can help you deploy AI to systems at the edge in multiple industries, including robotics, industrial manufacturing, smart cities, video analytics, intelligent IoT gateways, and more.
