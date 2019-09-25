Better phase noise measurement for Infiniium UXR scopes

Keysight Technologies and Silicon Labs announced a collaboration that streamlines the validation of timing solutions critical in the development of system-level designs for wireless communications, high-speed digital, medical imaging and automotive applications.

Timing plays a key role in the smooth transfer of data in wireless and wireline networks and relies on highly accurate clocks. Easy access to tools for validating timing solutions accelerates development and adoption of new technology.

Keysight and Silicon Labs joined forces to simplify access to phase noise measurements by leveraging Keysight’s real-time Infiniium UXR-Series oscilloscope, new phase noise analysis software, and Silicon Labs’ high-performance products. As a result, existing users of Keysight’s UXR oscilloscopes, such as manufacturers of oscillators, high-speed digital systems and power amplifier (PA) front end modules (FEMs), can quickly and cost-effectively characterise the performance of clocks and oscillators that underpin their designs.

Keysight’s new phase noise analysis software is available via the company’s UXR oscilloscopes, which offer signal fidelity across a wide frequency range. Users of the enhanced phase noise measurement capability can easily evaluate the timing phase noise and jitter performance of Silicon Labs’ broad portfolio of oscillators, clock generators, clock buffers and IEEE 1588 modules.

