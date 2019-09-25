Better phase noise measurement for Infiniium UXR scopes

Keysight Technologies and Silicon Labs announced a collaboration that streamlines the validation of timing solutions critical in the development of system-level designs for wireless communications, high-speed digital, medical imaging and automotive applications.
Timing plays a key role in the smooth transfer of data in wireless and wireline networks and relies on highly accurate clocks. Easy access to tools for validating timing solutions accelerates development and adoption of new technology.
Keysight and Silicon Labs joined forces to simplify access to phase noise measurements by leveraging Keysight’s real-time Infiniium UXR-Series oscilloscope, new phase noise analysis software, and Silicon Labs’ high-performance products. As a result, existing users of Keysight’s UXR oscilloscopes, such as manufacturers of oscillators, high-speed digital systems and power amplifier (PA) front end modules (FEMs), can quickly and cost-effectively characterise the performance of clocks and oscillators that underpin their designs.
Keysight’s new phase noise analysis software is available via the company’s UXR oscilloscopes, which offer signal fidelity across a wide frequency range. Users of the enhanced phase noise measurement capability can easily evaluate the timing phase noise and jitter performance of Silicon Labs’ broad portfolio of oscillators, clock generators, clock buffers and IEEE 1588 modules.
Vector network analyser training kit 26 February 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Pico Technology has added significant functionality and value to its low-cost, high-performance vector network analyser (VNA), by joining the NI/AWR Connected Partner community.
The PicoVNA interface ...
Read more...Double pulse test software for Tektronix AFG 29 January 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Comtest announced the availability of Tektronix’ new software plugin for its AFG31000 arbitrary function generator (AFG), making it possible to perform crucial double pulse testing in less than a minute, ...
Read more...Battery charge/discharge test system 29 January 2020, Conical Technologies
, Test & Measurement
The ITS5300 battery charge and discharge test system from ITECH is designed for a variety of power batteries including lead acid, nickel hydrogen, lithium batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen fuel cells ...
Read more...DIN-rail programmable transmitter 23 October 2019, Instrotech
, Test & Measurement
Calog Instrument’s versatile DPM9000 series – a miniature DIN-rail mount programmable isolated transmitter range – boasts high reliability and a versatile, wide range of programmable inputs. With dimensions ...
Read more...Hands-on learning module 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, Test & Measurement
The ADALM2000 (M2K) active learning module is an affordable, USB-powered, software-defined instrument that exceeds the capabilities of its predecessor ADALM1000 (M1K).
With 12-bit ADCs (analog-to-digital ...
Read more...Digital multimeter with thermal imager 23 October 2019, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
A digital multimeter (DMM) with a built-in thermal imager has been added to RS Components’ RS PRO product range. The RS-9889 allows engineers to identify thermal overload issues in electrical equipment ...
Read more...Project-based learning for the modern engineer 23 October 2019
, Test & Measurement
Projects that inherently challenge students to use innovative design thinking often involve interacting with an unknown process or device. Students are encouraged to understand the unknown through theory, ...
Read more...EMI compliance testing vs. pre-compliance testing 25 September 2019, Concilium Technologies
, Circuit & System Protection
Electromagnetic interference (EMI) is caused by unintentional emissions from electronic equipment. Compared to natural sources of EMI, such as lightning and solar storms, engineers are more concerned ...
Read more...Automotive Ethernet testing software 25 September 2019, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Tektronix has released two new software packages that greatly simplify Automotive Ethernet testing, debug and protocol decode for use with its 5 and 6 Series mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO).
Using ...