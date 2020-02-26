USB Type-C port protector

Designers can easily migrate small electronic devices from legacy USB Micro-A or Micro-B interconnects to the latest Type-C style with the STMicroelectronics TCPP01-M12 port protector, which satisfies all protection requirements for USB-C connections.
The TCPP01-M12 is a microcontroller (MCU) companion chip that works with the 20 V/100 W USB Type-C power delivery controller integrated in ST’s STM32G0 and STM32G4 MCUs. It is also optimally featured to protect 5 V-only connections managed by general-purpose MCUs such as STM32 and STM8 devices. In each case, only the TCPP01-M12 and MCU are required, permitting an equally cost-effective and space-efficient solution.
The full set of features includes defective power-adaptor protection to prevent equipment damage if a faulty power supply applies a wrong power profile. There is also short-circuit protection between VBUS pins and configuration channel (CC) lines, and IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 + 8 kV ESD protection for VBUS and CC.
Adding extra value, the TCPP01-M12 enters zero-power operation when no cable is connected, thereby extending battery life, and makes innovative use of the USB PD programmable power supply (PPS) to enable faster device charging. The IC also integrates driver circuitry for an external N-channel load switch to save bill-of-materials costs. Moreover, leveraging PPS support and the inherently low on-resistance of the N-channel switch, compared to the P-channel MOSFET typically used, minimise overall heat dissipation.
