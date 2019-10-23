Hirose Electric has introduced the FH67 series of robust, flat flexible cable/flat printed circuit connectors (FFC/FPC). The FH67 series can withstand higher operating temperatures than standard FFC/FPC connectors – up to 125°C. With this heat resistance capability the connector satisfies the needs of severe automotive requirements.
A unique one-action lock allows a FFC/FPC to be inserted into the connector without opening the actuator. This can be done with one hand or by automated machinery to save valuable assembly time and reduce mating failure. Removing the connector is also easy and can be done by one hand or by robot.
The FH67 series is highly reliable with an independent two-point spring contact design, which includes a wiping element that reduces contact failure due to dust intrusion. The ground contacts allow a shielded FFC to be used which prevents EMI (electromagnetic interference).
The connectors have 30 contacts, a pitch of 0,5 mm, height of 5,2 mm, rated current of 0,5 A per contact, and voltage rating of 50 V a.c./d.c.
Ideal applications are automotive equipment, smart home devices, medical equipment and other portable devices.
