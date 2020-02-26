MCUs for new-generation smart objects

26 February 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics’ latest STM32H7A3, STM32H7B3, and STM32H7B0 Value Line microcontrollers (MCUs) combine 280 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core performance, high memory density, and power savings for future generations of smart objects.

Keeping power consumption low, and starting from economical 64-pin QFP packages, the new MCUs boost integration and real-time performance to handle advanced functionalities like rich user interfaces, natural language interaction, RF mesh networking, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Enhanced support for embedded graphics includes up to 1,4 MB RAM that enables cost-effective support of advanced user interfaces on display resolutions up to HVGA with 24-bit colour without external SRAM. Voice and audio processing leveraging enhanced energy efficiency and increased DSP capability efficiently handles audio front-end and output generation.

For security-conscious IoT applications, state-of-the-art cyber-protection includes secure boot/root-of-trust and hardware cryptographic/hash accelerators. New on-the-fly decryption (OTFDEC) extends protection to code stored in external serial memories by allowing encrypted content to be decrypted in real time.

For more information contact Robin Scholes, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rscholes@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





