Silicon Labs makes µC/ RTOS open source

26 February 2020

Silicon Labs has announced a new open-source licensing model for the Micrium µC/ family of RTOS (real-time operating system) components. By adopting permissive licence terms for the µC/ components, the company is extending the benefits of µC/ software to the widest user-base possible and giving the embedded developer community a role in future software development efforts.

Silicon Labs plans to ensure a smooth transition to open-source terms for all licensees of µC/ software. The company will continue to provide technical support for customers with valid maintenance agreements. Silicon Labs is also working closely with partners who may offer similar support services in the near future.

The new open-source µC/ licence model will go into effect on 28 February 2020. The open-source licence applies to all µC/ software components including µC/OS-II, µC/OS-III, µC/FS, µCC/TCP-IP, µC/USB-Device, µC/USB-Host, µC/CAN and µC/Modbus.

The open-source licensing change does not affect Silicon Labs’ exclusive Micrium OS software optimised for the company’s products and available to developers through Simplicity Studio. Micrium OS is designed to be used commercially by customers on Silicon Labs’ EFR32 wireless SoCs and EFM32 microcontrollers (MCUs) with no licensing fees. Although it is not open source, Micrium OS source code is available to Silicon Labs’ customers.

